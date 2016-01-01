WJLE Today

WJLE Radio AM-FM serves Smithville, DeKalb County, Tennessee and surrounding counties with news, weather and sports along with Country and Southern Gospel music. Founded in 1964, WJLE commemorates its golden anniversary in 2014. In addition to daily news updates, WJLE keeps you informed and entertained with "LIVE" broadcasts and "LIVE" web streaming of local government meetings, including the Smithville City Council, County Commission, and School Board, high school sports, local elections, Sunday religious programming and other events throughout the year. Make WJLE AM 1480/ FM 101.7 your source for daily information and entertainment. WJLE is DeKalb County's "Local News Leader"

LISTEN SUNDAYS FOR RELIGIOUS MUSIC AND THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS ON WJLE

7:30 a.m.: Royce Moore of the New West Point Freewill Baptist Church (The Way of Life Ministry)

8:00 a.m. Elder Ricky Arnold of the New Bildad Primitive Baptist Church (The Firm Foundation)

8:30 a.m. Outreach Baptist Church with Nathan Thomason (The Outreach Pulpit)

9:00 a.m. Tom Hafstad of the Keltonburg Missionary Baptist Church (Only Through the Blood)

9:30 a.m. Local News

9:35 a.m. Trent Colwell of the Smithville Church of the Nazarene (The Living Word)

10:00 a.m. Steve Warren of Faith Chapel Ministries (Faith for the Hour)

10:30 a.m. Bobby Thomason of the Covenant Baptist Church (Fountain of Faith Ministries)

11:00 a.m. Worship Services from either the Smithville Cumberland Presbyterian or Smithville First United Methodist Churches

Noon- Local News

12:30 p.m.: Musical Ministry of Delmas Neal

1:30 p.m. The Preaching Ministry of Toy Lawson of the People’s Pentecostal Church

2:30 p.m. Billy Hale of the Christ Pentecostal Church of Brush Creek (The King is Coming)

3:00 p.m. Prophet James Ferrell of the Church of Jesus Christ (The Word of the Lord)

4:00 p.m. Local News

9:45 p.m. Local News